Dominic Thiem is so modest and humble, says Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina Mladenovic is very impressed with her boyfriend Dominic Thiem
French tennis star Kristina Mladenovic has said that her boyfriend Dominic Thiem is her inspiration. Praising the World No. 7, Mladenovic told Tennis World USA: "He is so modest and humble. Maybe he underestimates himself.
He is such a hard worker. The people on the tour know how much he invests in our sport every day. He is an inspiration, not only for me, to make his goals and dreams come true and to get better every day."
