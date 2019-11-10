Dominic Thiem misses girlfriend Kristina Mladenovic

Dominic Thiem says being a professional tennis player has its own advantages and disadvantages. One of the disadvantages is being away from his girlfriend and French player Kristina Mladenovic and his family for a long time.

"I like my life a lot. I appreciate it and I know it will not go forward forever. Unfortunately, I rarely see my girlfriend [Kristina] and my family," he told Tennis World USA.

When asked how he spends time on flights, Thiem replied: "I read a lot, especially books, and TV series. The last biography I read was The Jamie Vardy one, before that it was Robbie Williams. Then all the tennis players. I also like to watch sports documentaries."

