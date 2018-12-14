Domino's pizza outlet staff rob Rs 1,50,800 at gunpoint

national

Four youth arrested for allegedly robbing a staff of Domino's Pizza outlet at gunpoint in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, said police on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sachin (22), Sonu (20), Banty (18) and Sumit (23), they added.

According to the police, Domino's Pizza staff informed them that three unknown persons entered into their food outlet in Ratan Park and looted Rs 1,50,800 at gunpoint on the night of Sunday.

During an investigation, after analysing the call details of its employees, the activities of one Sonu, a sweeper at Domino's Pizza, was noticed to be suspicious. He was detained and the accused revealed his role in the robbery, said Seju Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police.

Later, it was revealed that Sonu and Banty, along with Sachin and Sumit, committed the robbery in the outlet, he added. The police laid a trap and apprehended Banty. Sachin and Sumit were also arrested when they were planning to go to Manali, the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was found that Sonu and Banty planned to rob the outlet in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as cash of these two days is deposited in the bank on Monday, he added.

Banty, Sumit and Sachin robbed the cash after they got the spare key of the outlet from Sonu, the DCP said, adding Sachin and Sumit were shooters of a gang and previously involved in a murder case in 2016. They had also looted a gun of a security guard at Mundka in 2017, police said.

One countrymade pistol, two live cartridges, one motorcycle and Rs 1,03,500 were recovered from their possession, he added.

