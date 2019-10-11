Inter-school football: Don Bosco boys win the Ahmed Sailor trophy

Don Bosco (Matunga) reasserted their supremacy as the dons of Mumbai schools football by winning the Ahmed Sailor trophy yesterday to complete a grand double, having already regained the MSSA boys' U-16 Div-I crown earlier.

The Matunga lads showed great character to snuff out the late challenge from Cathedral & John Connon by snatching a 5-3 win via the tie-breaker in the final at Cooperage after the match ended 1-1.

Arzan Panthaky netted the opening goal for the Bosco boys in the first half. In the second, Cathedral came out attacking with captain Jaden Irani moving up front. The ploy worked as Veer Subandh found the equaliser (43rd min).

Don Bosco's left wing back Garrick D'Souza failed to clear the ball as Veer darted in and with a hesitant Don Bosco goalkeeper Chris Johnson out of his charge, the Cathedral lad slotted the ball home. Chris however, atoned for that lapse in the tie-breaker to help his team emerge victorious. In the shootout, Don Bosco converted through Keith Fernandes, Vedant Sawant, Shriharsh Surepalli and Scott Rodrigues, with Harsh Naik missing the target. Cathedral scored through Jaden and Abhibhav Dujodwala, while Veer and Agrim Solanki's efforts were saved by goalkeeper Chris.

Earlier, St Paul's (Dadar) beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 5-3 via the tie-breaker to win the third-place match. Yash Nikhalje, Dhruv Pawar, Tanmay Karekar, Smith Chandorkar and Atharva Rewale scored for St Paul's, while Sudhanshu Naik, Ryan Davar, and Jadon Collins scored for Bombay Scottish.

