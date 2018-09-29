Don Bosco coach Datta Mayekar slams DSO official

other-sports

Don Bosco (Matunga) hockey team coach Datta Mayekar yesterday slammed District Sports Office (DSO) for their 1-2 loss against St Stanislaus (Bandra) in the boys U-17 final at the Mumbai Hockey Association Stadium, Churchgate yesterday.

Mayekar alleged that DSO official Rashmi did not allow two key Don Bosco players Karsten D'Souza and Anson Tauro to take the field in the first half despite their names in the playing XI. It is learnt that the duo were not allowed after missing the semi-final on Thursday for medical reasons.

"DSO official [Rashmi] allowed Karsten and Anson to play only in the second half when Stanislaus were leading 1-0. We played the match under protest but our letter was only accepted after the match was over," said Mayekar. Rashmi refused to comment over the phone.

