Don Bosco register massive 364-run win

Don Bosco's Nilay Pawar (left) and Yuvraj Natalkar after their 200-run stand at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Riding on a double century partnership between Yuvraj Natalkar (113) and Nilay Pawar (102) combined with a fifer by Chris D'Britto (5 for 6), Don Bosco (Matunga) hammered Madhavrao Bhagwat (Vile Parle) by 364 runs in a second round match of the MSSA-organised Harris Shield boys' U-16 inter-school cricket tournament at Sassanian pitch in Azad Maidan yesterday.

Electing to bat, Don Bosco amassed a mammoth total of 388 for 4, (33 extras) which included an 84-run penalty given to the Vile Parle outfit for slow over-rate. Later, left-arm tweaker Chris spun a web around the opposition batsmen to bowl them out for a mere 25 runs. During the chase, Madhavrao's batsmen failed to put up a fight as they folded up in quick time. Only four batsmen managed to open their account as Chris ran through their batting line-up.

He was ably supported by Jasraj Matta (3 for 5). For the Vile Parle outfit, Devang Desai bagged figures of 3-49. Talking about his innings, Yuvraj said he had no plans to score a ton but only wanted to play the full quota of overs for his team.

"Our plan was to bat first and the coach told us to play the full 40 overs. I was not batting with a century in my mind. I just batted with the flow and managed to score a ton," Yuvraj, 14, told mid-day. Chris, 13, who with his guile had the opposition's batsmen dancing to his tune, said he did not have any special instructions from the coach and bowled at the stumps. "The pitch was assisting spin, so I just planned to bowl at the stumps and got wickets."

