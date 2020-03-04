Don Bosco, St Joseph's hoopsters storm into U-8 final

Don Bosco International (Matunga) and St Joseph's (Wadala) easily advanced to the boys' U-8 final of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament on Tuesday.

In the first semi-final, the St Joseph's lads beat Vibgyor High ICSE (Goregaon) 14-4, while in the second, Don Bosco steamrolled Yashodham School (Goregaon) 20-2 at Azad Maidan.

Vibgyor began well, trailing by just two points, 2-4, in the first quarter. But St Joseph's came good in the second. Leading their charge was Maruf Shaikh, who found the hoop twice in succession. They scored eight points in this period for a commanding 12-2 half-time lead. Both teams drew a blank in the third quarter, before they managed to score a basket each in the final quarter.

The second semi-final saw Yashodham take the lead when Ankit Nayar darted in and found the ring before the Bosco boys replied strongly. With a little over 90 seconds left in the first quarter, they scored through Vihaan Maru (6 points) and Zayan Shah to grab the initiative.

Reyansh Khialani shot the lone basket in the second session to increase Don Bosco's lead. Thereafter, it was one-way traffic as the Matunga lads scored 10 points in the third quarter with Zidan Azeez and Vihaan, both scoring two baskets each, while Megh Mehta contributed one.

In the final quarter, Megh and Arinjay Salva scored two points each. In the girls' semis, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) defeated Yashodham School (Goregaon) 5-4 while Vibgyor High (Malad) got the better of Auxlium Convent (Wadala) 9-5.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates