Don Bosco win Ahmed Sailor title

The Don Bosco U-16 team with the Ahmed Sailor trophy. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Shyam Redekar, who turned 16 yesterday, provided the assist for the first goal and netted the second as Don Bosco (Matunga) beat St Joseph's (Malad) 2-0 to win the MSSA-organised boys' U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout football title at Azad Maidan yesterday.

After a barren first half, Don Bosco took the lead from a swift move down the right. Kris Benson with a quick throw-in found Anson Tauro who punted the ball forward for Shyam on the right.

Shyam sped down the flank and sent a teasing chip for Aryann Jhunjhunwala to head past St Joseph's 'keeper Sheron Nadar (38th minute). Six minutes later, Shyam after being tackled, regained control and beat an advancing Sheron to double the lead and complete a hat-trick of triumphs for the Bosco boys.

