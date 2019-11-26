Don't Get Serious Founder Rohan Pandya Aims To Reach 10 Million Followers on Facebook by 2021

Since childhood, many people suggest us to follow our passion. However, there are very few courageous guys who really follow their passion! Apart from courage, it also requires a good fortune to succeed. Rohan Pandya is one such normal guy, who left his 9 to 5 job, to follow his passion for his Facebook page, 'Don't Get Serious'.



If you're an avid social media user, then you might've somewhere spotted a touching blog post under the name of Don't Get Serious.



"Since the last 6 years, Don't Get Serious has been actively sharing important updates, news, and information with the people on various topics. While writing any blog, we take care to present in a humorous manner. Life is short, and we take care that the humor stays in life. And that is our motto, that people don't take life so seriously that they miss the fun", Rohan says proudly about the mission of his page.



While Rohan was pursuing 1st year of MBA, he always thought of doing something extraordinary. At that point of time, blogging was not so much prevalent among normal people. One fine day, he came across the term 'Blogging' and started researching it.



Identifying the potential of blogging, he started a blog under the name which Rohan relates his life with, 'Don't Get Serious.' Along with enjoying the college life, Rohan also started laying efforts to keep fans of his page updated with the latest information.



"First of all, you have to ensure that your end-users are satisfied, rest everything will fall in place. In order to become a successful blogger, you have to lay efforts with full dedication. Without being passionate, you can't write effectively. Do what you love and the results will payout," Rohan Pandya adds to his story of becoming a leading Indian Blogger.



Today, Don't Get Serious Community is almost touching 1.6 Million followers mark with 2 Pages (1st 1million & 2nd 550k likes). By the end of 2021, they're planning to reach 10 million mark. Over the last few years, Don't Get Serious have added many feathers to its success stories.



Whether it is about associating with PayTM Mall, Amazon Prime, BYJUs, Leading TV Shows, E-Commerce Websites, Emerging Brands. In fact, in the year 2019, Don't Get Serious is a social media partner for leading movies like Angel Has Fallen, 47 Meters Down, Rambo: Last Blood, Hustlers, Diego Maradona (Documentary), The Current War, Midway, and 21 Bridges.



All this is possible because of people's continuous trust & support towards Don't Get Serious.



"Doing a 9 to 5 job for 6 days a week will exhaust you! Taking up a job was necessary because of parent's pressure as at that time, blogging and social media were new for everyone. Initially, it was difficult for me to adjust to the tight working schedule. But, working on Don't Get Serious for nights was always providing me a soothing relief." Rohan explains his corporate life.



At present, Don't Get Serious is a huge community mostly popular among youngsters! But, the motto of this website is so good that even kids and old-age people also visit it, read their blogs and get rid of their stress!



Don't Get Serious is achieving skyrocket growth year on year and adding new members to the community every day. And as Rohan Pandya proudly says, "The best is yet to come!"