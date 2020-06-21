Don't Miss today

Listen to hair-raising horror stories

Listen to spooky tales before going to bed at the Tuesday Horror Tales, a story telling session by interdisciplinary artiste Prajna Dutta. Dutta will read Indian horror tales penned by greats like Rabindranath Tagore, Ruskin Bond, Satyajit Ray and others.

When: June 23, 10 PM

Price: Rs 236

Contact: The Ropewalkerz, Facebook

Attend a cyber safety webinar

Sign up for a webinar on awareness against cyber crime through a gender lens. It will be facilitated by NS Nappinai, a Supreme Court advocate and the founder of Cyber Saathi.

When: June 22, 5:30 PM

Register: bit.ly/CyberSaathi

Make cartoons with daddy dearest

Learn the art of telling stories through panels with your dad. Mumbai-based illustrator, and creator of the Rhyme Fighters series, Abhijeet Kini will introduce you to the medium of comics. Each ticket will cover one parent-child duo.

When: June 21, 5 PM

Price: Rs 299

Contact: @kinistudios, Instagram

Lol with Anu Menon

Laugh away your pre-Monday blues by tuning into Ladies Night Out. The standup comedy show will feature witty women Anu Menon, Kajol Srinivasan, and Praveshika Kumar. It will be hosted by Barath Balaji.

When: June 21, 7:45 PM

Price: Rs 99

Contact: @soco_chennai, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Gavin Methalaka, 34 Voice artiste, comedian and actor

Available for: Voice overs, acting gigs and improv

Charges: Varied

Email: gavin.methalaka@gmail.com

Gavin Methalaka always knew that he wanted to be an entertainer. He discovered comedy, acting, emceeing, voice overs, sports anchoring and teaching while exploring the industry. To hone his skills, he signed up for a diploma in classical and western theatre at Kala Academy, Goa. He also attended acting workshops by the late theatre great Pandit Satyadev Dubey. Methalaka is one of the founders of Mischief in Action, an improv company. He was most recently seen in the web series The Office (India). He has also lent his voice to several books on Audible and StoryTel.

Recommended by: Amish Tripathi, author, says, "Gavin has emceed the launch events of many of my books. His intelligence and wacky sense of humour makes him perfect to work up the crowd."

