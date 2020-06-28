Don't Miss today

Attend an exciting talk on weaving

Learn all about Maharashtra's rich weaving traditions by attending an online talk called Wonder Weaves. Textile revivalist Vinay Narkar will speak about the revival of the state's traditional textiles such as Paithani sarees.

When: June 28, 5 PM

Price: Rs 199 onwards

Contact: khakilab@gmail.com

Lol with comic Aakash Mehta

End your Monday on a funny note. Comedian Aakash Mehta will host an open mic with a surprise line-up of comics.

When: June 29, 10 PM

Price: Rs 150

Contact: @lasoonlive, Instagram

Listen to a soulful band

Unwind as you listen to the Miliputs, an indie folk rock band. You will hear Sharoni Poddar (Mili) on vocals, Debasish Das on drums and percussion, Nirvana Bhakat on bass, Debmalya Dey and Tridibesh Naskar on guitars.

When: July 4, 8 PM

Price: Rs 100

Contact: The Miliputs, Facebook

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Alex Rodrigues, Dancer and artiste

A full-time artiste, Rodrigues has his heart set on ballroom dancing

Available for: Ballroom and Latin American dance lessons

Charges: Rs 5,000 for 4 sessions

Email: rodlx@hotmail.com

Alex Rodrigues's love for dance and art started at a very young age. At 17, he started teaching ballroom dancing at an institute. This was the start of his dancing career. Thanks to this training gig, he managed to polish his moves. He would be approached by people at parties who wanted to learn how to dance, but were too shy to attend a class. He started training them in ballroom dancing through one-on-one lessons. He has a diploma in fitness and nutrition. He has done several art shows in the country and internationally. In 2019, he co-choreographed a Tango number for a Polish film. He trained the actors and was a part of the direction team.

Recommendedby: Alexander de Grunwald, production manager for Richard Attenborough's Gandhi 1982, says, "I trained with Alex for two years. He has flair and he makes you feel very comfortable."

