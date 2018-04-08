Donal Bisht's character draws inspiration from Deepika Padukone

Donal Bisht talks about her character in the show Ek Deewaana Tha



Picture courtesy/Donal Bisht Instagram account

Actress Donal Bisht says her new character in the show "Ek Deewaana Tha" is inspired by Naina, played by Deepika Padukone in the film "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". After playing Sharanya in the Sony Entertainment Television show for a few months, she will essay the role of Radhika post-leap.

"I get to play Radhika post-leap, a role which is inspired by Deepika Padukone from her movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. I also get to play a role which was my profession before acting -- a journalist. I was an anchor for Doordarshan and worked for a lot of news channels as a reporter and anchor in Delhi, which is my hometown," Donal said in a statement.

Sharing more about her character, the actress said: "Radhika is unlike Sharanya who was a sweet, innocent, caring and loving soul. Radhika is more of a practical person, who cannot stand lies and gives it back to people if required. "Also, I am a big fan of Deepika Padukone. I have watched all her films multiple times," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever