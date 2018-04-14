Donald Glover watched 'The Empire Strikes Back' after getting role in 'Solo'

The 34-year-old actor is playing Lando Calrissian in the Ron Howard-directed film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the eponymous smuggler Han Solo



Actor Donald Glover treated himself to a pizza and watched "Empire Strikes Back" after he learned of his casting in the "Solo: A Star Wars Story". The 34-year-old actor is playing Lando Calrissian in the Ron Howard-directed film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the eponymous smuggler Han Solo.

"The day I found out I got (the part), I remember... I bought like, a whole pizza, and went home and watched 'Empire Strikes Back'" Glover said in an interview with The Star Wars Show.

Glover takes over from Billy Dee Williams, who first played Lando Calrissian in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi". "Solo: A Star Wars Story", which also features Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton, will hit the theatres on May 25.

