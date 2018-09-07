Donald Sutherland to get lifetime honour at Zurich

hollywood

Donald Sutherland, 83, will also present his recently released film, The Leisure Seeker, at the festival

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the 14th edition of the Zurich Film Festival. The actor, 83, will also present his recently released film, The Leisure Seeker, at the festival.

Having worked in more than 100 films, Sutherland is a recipient of many prestigious awards including Emmy and Oscar. He has received Emmy and Golden Globe awards as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Citizen X and won a Golden Globe for Path to War.

Sutherland's recent work also include roles in The Hunger Games and TV series, Trust. The 14th edition of the Zurich Film Festival takes place from September 27 to October 7.

