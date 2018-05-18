Donald Trump about immigrants: These aren't people, they are animals
US President sparks anger after labelling immigrants as 'animals' in a discussion about border wall and law enforcement
Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump described some migrants as "animals" yesterday, in a charged discussion about the border wall and law enforcement. "We have people coming in to the country, or trying to come in," Trump told California Republicans visiting the White House, "we are taking people out of the country." "You wouldn't believe how bad these people are, these aren't people, these are animals and we're taking them out of the country."
Trump's remarks came after comments on migration and law enforcement, so-called "sanctuary cities" for immigrants, and the MS-13 gang. Trump has often painted members of MS13 - a gang that originated in the US, but with roots in El Salvador - as "vicious" and "killers". He has often conflated the gang with immigrants in general.
His most recent comment - loaded with echoes of Nazi language about Jews - was swiftly condemned by Democrats.
"Immigrants are human beings. Not animals, not criminals, not drug dealers, not rapists. They are human beings," said Colorado Congressman Jared Polis. California Governor Jerry Brown said, "Trump is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of California."
"Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed," he said.
Donald Tusk
'With friends like Trump, who needs enemies'
Sofia: The European Union's top official launched a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, slamming his "capricious assertiveness" and saying the US leader acted more like an enemy than a friend. EU president Donald Tusk urged leaders to form a "united European front" against Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal and his move to impose trade tariffs on Europe.
EU nations agree Iran deal not perfect
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that EU countries agreed the Iran nuclear deal was "not perfect", but insisted it should be preserved, after the US withdrawal threw the accord into doubt. EU leaders meeting in Sofia have backed a "united" approach to keeping the deal alive after US pulled out and reimposed sanctions.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Meet Mumbai's local train hero who ensures the safety of women