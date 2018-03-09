Donald Trump accepts invitation, will meet Kim Jong Un by May

US President Donald Trump has accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's invitation and may meet him by May, according to a South Korean delegation who took the invitation to the White House on Thursday



US President Donald Trump has accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's invitation and may meet him by May, according to a South Korean delegation who took the invitation to the White House on Thursday. President Trump also took to Twitter to share his views on the recent breakthroughs, saying 'Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!'

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

The leader of the delegation, Chung Eui-yong , who is also South Korea's National Security Office head, said North Korea was "committed to denuclearization" and "expressed an eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible". The delegation, which had arrived at the White House to update officials on their recent talks with Kim at the headquarters of the Worker's Party of Korea in Pyongyang, spoke with Trump and also handed him a letter from Kim, inviting him to meet.

Trump has at times indicated his willingness to communicate with the regime's leader, however asserting that they must first take necessary steps toward denuclearisation. "All options are on the table and our posture toward the regime will not change until we see credible moves toward denuclearization," a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday. "What we are looking for is concrete steps toward denuclearisation."

For a person who does not meet a lot of non-North Koreans, Kim's meeting with South Korean delegates at the headquarters of the Worker's Party of Korea in Pyongyang was quite remarkable. Meeting the US President, a man who once said his nation will rain 'fire and fury' on North Korea, even more so.

