Donald Trump and Melania Trump's some awkward moments

It isn't an anomaly when Donald and Melania Trump manage to hold hands, but the couple makes headlines every time they don't. Here are some of their most awkward moments.

French miss

The latest cringe-worthy moment between POTUS and FLOTUS happened on April 24, during a photo-op with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Trump tried to nudge Melania into the holding his hand by stroking her hand with his little finger. A very reluctant Melania eventually gave in.

Swat cat

On May 22, 2017, the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel was witness to a swat that would soon go viral. Donald and Melania descended on the red carpet laid out for them, and the President stretched his hand backwards to hold his wife's hand. But, Melania wasn't having it. She swatted it away with a flick of her wrist. The couple did hold hands later on in the Israel trip, though.

Hair you go

On May 23, 2017, a day after the infamous swat, the couple landed in Rome. Once again, Trump reached out to hold Melania's hand, but in that very moment, she pulled away and fixed her hair instead.

Pat on the tarmac

On February 2, 2017 Donald and Melania Trump had arrived for a visit to his Mar-A-Lago resort. When they were on the tarmac of the Palm Beach International Airport, Melania extended her hand towards her husband, who held it, patted it and dropped it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever