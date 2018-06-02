Donald Trump becoming Prez pushed Amanda Seyfried to get married
The "Mamma Mia" star got married to Sadoski in a secret, private ceremony in March 2017. The couple announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter, on March 24 last year
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried says she felt the urge to get married after Donald Trump was elected the President of the United States. The 32-year-old actor eloped with her partner Thomas Sadoski last year after she was convinced that the "world was going mad" when Trump was sworn-in as the POTUS.
"It was one of those things where Trump had gotten elected, the world was going mad and I was like: 'This is a dream I might never wake up from. If that's the case, let's just get married'," Seyfried told ELLE magazine. The "Mamma Mia" star got married to Sadoski in a secret, private ceremony in March 2017. The couple announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter, on March 24 last year.
They wanted to get married before their daughter was born. "I feel like now I have a kid, it just goes without saying that I'm responsible... I learned after having a child: not to take things so personally, because it's such a waste of time," she adds. Seyfried has decided to keep her little one's name a secret.
