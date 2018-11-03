Donald Trump: Birthright citizenship has created birth tourism

international

Birth tourism refers to the practice of people travelling to another country solely to give birth there

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump has claimed that the provision of birthright citizenship has created an entire industry of birth tourism in the US with Chinese people benefitting a lot from this "crazy, lunatic policy".

Birth tourism refers to the practice of people travelling to another country solely to give birth there. "This policy (birthright citizenship) has even created an entire industry. It's called birth tourism, where pregnant mothers from all over the world travel to America to make their children instant lifelong citizens with guaranteed everything," Trump told his supporters at an election rally in Columbia, Missouri.

"You don't realise what a big industry -- it's an industry. Many come from China...We're not talking just South America, Latin America. We're talking about China, parts of Asia. It's crazy," he said.

