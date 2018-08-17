Donald Trump blacklists ex-CIA director

international

The US President Donald Trump, revokes security clearance of former CIA chief John Brennan, citing Mueller inquiry

Donald Trump and John Brennan. Pics/AFP

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, one of the US President's staunchest critics, accusing him of "lying" and for his "erratic conduct and behaviour."

The 62-year-old former top intelligence official served in the previous Obama administration. He was the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director from 2013 to 2017. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders read out a statement from Trump during a press briefing yesterday in which the President said he has decided to revoke Brennan's security clearance since he recently has "leveraged his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations, wild outbursts on the Internet and television, about this administration."

Brennan tweeted that his security clearance being revoked is part of a broader effort by Trump to "suppress freedom of speech and punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent." Just a day before, Brennan strongly criticised Trump for using derogatory words against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Trump said in the statement that historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy.

"Neither of these justifications supports Brennan's continued access to classified information. First, at this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behaviour.

"Second, that conduct and behaviour has tested and far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due to him," the President said. Trump added Brennan has a "history" that calls into question his "objectivity and credibility.

US newspapers hit back at Donald Trump

US newspapers big and small hit back at Donald Trump's relentless attacks on the news media, launching a coordinated campaign of editorials stressing the importance of a free press. Leading the charge was The Boston Globe, which had issued an appeal for this drive — accompanied by the hashtag #EnemyofNone — that has been joined by more than 200 newspapers around the country.

