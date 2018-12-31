Donald Trump blames Democrats for deaths of children at the border

international

The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn't given her water in days

Central American migrants walking along the US-Mexico border hoping to reach the US

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday once again blamed the Democrats, who obstructed his plans of building a wall in the southern border with Mexico to stop illegal migration, for the death migrant children crossing into the US.

The US President personally took to Twitter saying, "Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can't. If we had a Wall, they wouldn't even try! The two children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol.

The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn't given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit!' he continued.

The US President cited the death of two migrant children from Guatemala - eight-year-old boy Felipe Gomez Alonzo and a seven-year-old girl Jakelin Caal Maquin, who lost their lives earlier this month while being in the custody of the Border Police. Both the children fell sick due to lack of proper food and medical facilities while crossing the border. Trump has pushed for a border wall with Mexico since his election.

Mexico creates free zone to win investment

The government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has decreed the creation of a free zone along the US border as part of a project to win investment, create jobs and reduce migration. "It is a very important project for winning investment, creating jobs and taking advantage of the economic strength of the United States," Lopez Obrador said adding that this free zone will begin to operate on January 1 on a strip of land 25 kms wide along 3,180 kms of the US border. The government is reducing income taxes along this strip, he added.

