Donald Trump blames India, China for quitting Paris climate deal

US President Donald Trump has once again blamed India and China for his decision last year to withdraw from the historic Paris climate accord, saying the agreement was unfair as it would have made the US pay for nations, which benefited the most from the deal. He targeted India and China, saying both these nations were benefiting most from the Paris deal, which was "unfair".

"We had to pay, because they [Paris deal signatories] considered them [Indian and China] a growing country," Trump said. "They were a growing country. I said, 'What are we? Are we allowed to grow, too? They called India a developing nation. They called China a developing nation. But, we are developed — we can pay." Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris deal in June last year.

