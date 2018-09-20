Donald Trump: China hitched USD 500 bn 'piggy bank' ride

international

Defending his policies, POTUS says China 'rebuilt' itself with 'tremendous amount' of money pouring out of US

Donald Trump

China has taken out USD 500 billion and more a year from the US to rebuild itself, President Donald Trump said, as he referred to US as a the world's 'piggy bank,' and defended his controversial trade policies, including the latest move to slap duties on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

He said China rebuilt itself with the "tremendous amount" of money pouring out of the US. "Over the last number of years, China has taken out of this country USD 500 billion and more a year. That would go a long way for Poland, wouldn't it? You could rebuild your whole country. And that's what China did," he said while addressing a joint news conference with the visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

Trump said he keeps a close watch on trade deficits as it was "very important". Trump has repeatedly pointed to the large US trade deficit as one of the primary reasons his administration has embarked on trade fights with China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

"When a country has USD 375 billion in trade deficits, and then many billions of dollars in other liabilities of all different types, one has to do something about it," said the US President. Trump said the US has become a "piggy bank" to the world. "We have been ripped off by China. We've been ripped off by the European Union. We've been ripped off by everybody," he said.

Li appeals for global support

Amid the escalating trade war with US, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday appealed for global support for free trade, saying "unilateralism" does not offer solutions to trade disputes. Without directly referring to the ongoing tariff war, Li said solutions, "Need to be worked out through consultations...No unilateralism will offer a viable solution."

