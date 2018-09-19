Donald Trump: China took out USD 500 billion a year from US to rebuild itself

international

Donald Trump/Agency Photo

US President Donald Trump has once again attacked China and said that China has taken out USD 500 billion and more a year from the US to rebuild itself, President Donald Trump has said as he defended his controversial trade policies, including the latest move to slap duties on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trump's remarks came a day after Trump announced that the US will slap 10 per cent tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports and the duties will rise to whopping 25 per cent at the end of the year.



America and China have been involved in a bitter war of words over the past few months over tariffs and imports and according to many analysts Donald Trump is staying true to his leadership style and is staying true to his motto of 'America first' and 'Make America Great Again'.

"If you look at what's going on, our market is going up like a rocket ship. I don't want their market to go down, but their market is down 32 per cent in three months. Because we can't let them do anymore what they've done," he said. He said China rebuilt itself with the "tremendous amount" of money pouring out of the US.

"Over the last number of years, China has taken out of this country USD 500 billion and more a year. That would go a long way for Poland, wouldn't it? You could rebuild your whole country. And that's what China did," he said addressing a joint news conference with the visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

Responding to a question on his announcement of trade tariffs against China, Trump said, "It got to a point where the numbers were too big. This should have been done for the last 20 years. If you look at the World Trade Organisation, that's when China really happened, economically. It was like a rocket ship, because they took advantage of the rules of the WTO." Donald Trump has been known to very impulsive and has over his presidency has taken quite a few irrational steps without thinking long-term or the repercussions of it.

