Donald Trump 'concerned' over disappeared Saudi journalist

United States President Donald Trump has said he was "concerned" by the disappearance of a Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor allegedly killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"I am concerned. I don't like hearing about it. Hopefully that will sort itself out," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. "Right now, nobody knows anything about it. There are some pretty bad stories going around. I do not like it," the president said.

Jamal Khashoggi, who is an opinion page contributor at the Post, disappeared after visiting the kingdom's consulate. A Turkish government source said he was killed inside, but Saudi Arabia says that the journalist left the building. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that Saudi Arabia must "prove it with footage."

