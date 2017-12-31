Donald Trump condemns suppressing of protesters in Iran

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the arrests of the protesters in the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the arrests of the protesters in the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. In a series of tweets, Trump warned Iran that the 'world is watching' and the people of Iran wanted a change in its regime. He tweeted, "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching!"

"The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran¿s people are what their leaders fear the most....", tweeted Trump, on the oppressive regime of President Hassan Rouhani's government in Iran. According to the Independent, Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Iran, denouncing its government as a 'fanatical regime' and accusing it of violating an international agreement aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program, refusing to certify its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Protesters in different cities of Iran have raised anti-government slogans, over alleged corruption and rising prices that have plagued the people of the country earlier in this week. Scores of protesters have been arrested. Also, three protesters were reportedly shot dead by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in central Iran. The outbreak of unrest reflects the growing discontent over rising prices and alleged corruption by the government, as well as concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as Syria and Iraq. Iran backs Syria's embattled president, Bashar al-Assad, in his country's civil war, the Shia militants in Iraq, the Houthi rebels in Yemen and Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

