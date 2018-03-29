Donald Trump congratulates Roseanne after her show is ratings winner

The New York Times reported that the President personally telephoned the comedian, on Wednesday on reviving her iconic sitcom and thanked her for her support

Washington D.C: US President Donald Trump made a personal phone call to Roseanne Barr, a comedian, writer and television producer and congratulated her on the revival of her comedy, 'Roseanne'.

The New York Times reported that the President personally telephoned the comedian, on Wednesday on reviving her iconic sitcom and thanked her for her support.

He was enthralled by the huge ratings Roseanne had received. The show's first episode, which broadcasted on Tuesday evening on ABC, averaged 18.2 million viewers.

Barr herself has been a vocal defender of Trump.

In an interview with The New York Times, Barr said that she decided to turn her character, Roseanne Conner, into a Trump supporter because she felt it was an 'accurate portrayal' of the political preferences of many working-class Americans.

