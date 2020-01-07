Donald Trump could still negotiate nuclear deal with Iran: White House

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

US President Donald Trump is confident that he could still renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, despite the killing of Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said on Monday. Conway made these remarks a day after Iran announced that it would retreat further from the 2015 nuclear pact following the killing of its Soelimani, reported Al Jazeera.

Asked if Trump believes he can still get Iran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement, Conway told reporters at the White House: "He said he's open. If Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country ... sure, absolutely." Trump later took to Twitter to reiterate the White House stance that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon" but gave no other details.

On Friday, the US had carried out a strike near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.' Infuriated by the killing of Soleimani, Iran has vowed to take revenge. The United States has also said that it will also attack Iran if the country will target the US. As rift deepens between Iran and the United States, Tehran on Sunday announced that it was abandoning its last obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal which is to limit the number to centrifuges.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement between Iran and P5+1 with the European Union, was signed in 2015. Under the agreement, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. Under the JCPOA, Tehran was limited to installing no more than 5,060 of the oldest and least efficient centrifuges at Natanz until 2026.

