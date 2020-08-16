Donald Trump creates coalitions to woo Indian-American, South Asian voters

US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has launched four new coalitions as it seeks to boost its appeal to Indian-American, Sikh, Muslim and other South Asian communities ahead of the general election.

The coalitions—'Indian Voices for Trump,' 'Hindu Voices for Trump,' 'Sikhs for Trump' and 'Muslim Voices for Trump' —will engage community members nationwide to fight against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' socialist agenda and ensure prosperity and security for four more years, the campaign said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, in a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Biden picked Kamala Harris, 55, as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Trump in the presidential election. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the Senator from California.

