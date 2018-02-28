Donald Trump criticises India's import duty cut on bikes

President Donald Trump yesterday recalled a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the high import tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, saying India is not doing the US any "favour" by slashing customs duty to 50 per cent



Donald Trump

President Donald Trump yesterday recalled a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the high import tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, saying India is not doing the US any "favour" by slashing customs duty to 50 per cent.

Earlier, import of motorcycles with engine capacity of 800cc or less used to attract 60 per cent duty, while those with capacity of 800cc or more attracted 75 per cent duty.

Addressing a gathering of governors of all the states at the White House, Trump said the US wanted fair and reciprocal trade deals.

"When they [Harley Davidson] send a motorcycle to India, they have to pay 100 per cent tax," Trump said.

"Now, the prime minister [Narendra Modi], who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and said we are lowering it to 50 per cent. I said okay, but so far we’re getting nothing. He gets 50 [per cent], and they think they’re doing us a favour. That’s not a favour," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates