Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron agree to work together for Beirut

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed to send immediate aid to Lebanon in the wake of the two deadly blasts in capital Beirut which killed over 150 people.

In a phone call on Friday, the two leaders "expressed their deep sadness over the loss of life and devastation in Beirut". They agreed to work together with international partners to provide immediate aid to the Lebanese people, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Macron said that France would send more medical equipment in the coming days. During his trip to Beirut on Thursday, he also announced that France would organise an international aid conference to raise funds for emergency relief.

3 senior Beirut port officials arrested

Beirut: Three senior officials at the Port of Beirut have been arrested. Lebanon's discriminatory Attorney General Judge Ghassan El-Khoury said on Friday that the arrested officials are general director of customs Badri Daher, former customs director Chafic Merhi and director general of Beirut Port Hassan Koraytem.

