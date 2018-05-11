Donald Trump exit from nuke deal won't affect oil industry, says Iran

Iran had been able to safeguard its oil industry against such threats over the past few years, Zangeneh was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency



Iran's Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh has said that the US exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will not affect the oil industry, state TV reported on Friday.

Iran had been able to safeguard its oil industry against such threats over the past few years, Zangeneh was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"I believe America's withdrawal from the deal would lead to no significant impacts with regards to Iran's exports of oil," Zangeneh added.

Iran's revenues from the oil and gas would be maintained as envisaged in the national budget bill, he said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump dumped the international Iranian nuclear deal, saying that Washington will not extend the waiver for the unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

Trump said that he will re-impose even stronger sanctions against Tehran to make the Islamic republic sit at the negotiation table for changes of "flaws" in the deal.

The sanctions would include a ban over Iran's oil exports as well as restrictions on investments in the country's energy sector.

