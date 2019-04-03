Donald Trump falsely claims his father was born in Germany for third time

international

Reports say that Donald Trump might have used such words to express solidarity with NATO. The previous two times Trump made these claims were also while addressing the US-European Union (EU) relations

Washington D.C.: President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) incorrectly said his father was born in Germany while criticising the European country's contribution to NATO.

Trump made this comment at the Oval Office after declaring his "great respect" for Germany and for for German Chancellor Angela Merkel- despite his disappointment that she was not paying over more money to the military alliance.

The Washington Post reported that this is at least the third time when the United States President claimed that his father was born in Germany, even though he was not. "My father is German -- was German," Trump said. "Born in a very wonderful place in Germany, so I have a great feeling for Germany," the President added.

The incorrect remarks by the President came while he was hosting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Tuesday. "Today, it was my great honour to welcome @NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg to the @WhiteHouse!" Trump tweeted.

Last year in July, Trump, however, termed the EU as one of the US' biggest foes. "Maybe the thing that is most difficult -- don't forget both my parents were born in E.U. sectors, okay?" he said while adding, "I mean, my mother was Scotland, my father was Germany. And -- you know I love those countries."

And just days before, Trump made similar remarks during a NATO summit in Brussels. "I have great respect for Germany; my father is from Germany," he said. "Both of my parents are from the E.U., despite the fact they don't treat us well on trade," Trump added.

According to an earlier report on "The Trumps," a history of the family, Fred Trump, the father of the President, is of German descent, and his father, Friedrich Trump, was a German immigrant. But Fred Trump was born in New York.

Friedrich Trump was expelled from Germany in 1905, apparently, because he had emigrated illegally. He and his wife, Elisabeth Trump, returned to the US when she was pregnant with Fred Trump.

