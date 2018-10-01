Donald Trump: FBI has free rein in Kavanaugh inquiry

international

Deborah Ramirez's lawyer, John Clune, said Saturday that agents want to interview Ramirez, who has alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were students at Yale has agreed to cooperate with an FBI investigation, her lawyer says, and President Donald Trump says the bureau has "free rein" to conduct the inquiry.

Deborah Ramirez's lawyer, John Clune, said Saturday that agents want to interview Ramirez, who has alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her. While the precise scope of the reopened background investigation of Kavanaugh remained unclear, Trump said on Saturday that "the FBI, as you know, is all over talking to everybody" and said "this could be a blessing in disguise."

The president revisited the question of the scope of the FBI's probe in a late-night tweet Saturday, writing in part, "I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion."

