Donald Trump fires first round of tariffs on China

Yesterday's tariffs could just be the opening skirmishes in the trade war, as US President Donald Trump has vowed to hit as much as $450 billion in Chinese goods, the vast majority of imports. Economists have warned that the tit-for-tat measures could throttle global growth and strike at the heart of the world trade system, causing shockwaves across the planet.

The US imposed punishing tariffs on Chinese imports yesterday, the first shots in what Beijing called "the largest trade war in economic history" between the top economies. At the stroke of midnight Washington time, the US implemented 25-percent duties on about $34 billion in Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech equipment, including autos, computer hard drives and LEDs. Beijing said retaliatory measures "took effect immediately".

Pompeo in North Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang yesterday to press Kim Jong Un for a more detailed commitment to denuclearisation. Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

China retaliates

China said yesterday it had already imposed retaliatory measures on US goods, moving immediately after Washington implemented tariffs on Chinese goods at the stroke of midnight. "China's measures against the US took effect immediately," said Lu Kang, spokesman for the foreign ministry. Lu said the commerce ministry had previously released a list that matched Washington's $34 billion dollar for dollar.

