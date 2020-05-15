Coronavirus Outbreak:Donald Trump goes after Anthony Fauci, China again

President Donald Trump called on governors on Wednesday to work to reopen schools in their states, pointedly taking issue with Dr Anthony Fauci's caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class. He accused Fauci of wanting "to play all sides of the equation," a comment that suggested he is tiring of the nation's top infectious disease expert. "I think they should open the schools, absolutely. I think they should." "Our country's got to get back and it's got to get back as soon as possible. And I don't consider our country coming back if the schools are closed."

Fauci had urged caution in testimony before a Senate committee on Tuesday, although he made clear that he believes reopening decisions will likely differ from one region to the next. Fauci later clarified that he was not implying students should be barred from returning to class until a vaccine is developed.

Sanctions on China

Trump also said he will look into the legislation that proposes sanctions on China if it fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading up to COVID-19 outbreak. The US has recorded close to 85,000 COVID-19 deaths. The COVID-19 Accountability Act was introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham and eight other senators on Tuesday.

