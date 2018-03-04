Donald Trump's gun stance has pundits baffled
Between calling for tougher laws and declaring his fealty to right to bear arms, US Prez's agenda remains unclear
Donald Trump
In his quest to tackle gun violence, President Donald Trump has ricocheted between calling for tougher laws and declaring his fealty to the Second Amendment's right to bear arms, leaving a trail of befuddled lawmakers and advocates in his wake.
One thing he still has not done: clearly outline his legislative priorities. Washington's week closed yesterday without further explanation from the president, the White House indicating that for now, at least, he is backing an incremental proposal on background checks and a bill that would provide new federal dollars to stem school violence.
Just what Trump would like to see in the "beautiful" and "comprehensive" bill he called for earlier in the week remained unclear. That comment came at a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers Wednesday, which was quickly followed by a private session with the National Rifle Association on Thursday.
Amid the confusion, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shelved the gun debate for now, saying the Senate will turn next week to other measures. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said yesterday that Trump supports a limited proposal from Sen John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Murphy that would boost participation in the existing federal background check programme, as well as a bill that would provide new federal grant funding to stem school violence.
Legislators divided
Republicans have largely backed away from stricter gun limits, while Democrats emboldened by Trump's rhetoric are pushing for expanded background checks.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video