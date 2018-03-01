Donald Trump hails drop in illegal border crossings

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the illegal border crossing tumbling to a 45-year low and touted the efforts of "Ice and Border Patrol agents."



US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with bipartisan members of Congress on school and community safety in the Cabinet Room of the White House on February 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pic/AFP

"45 year low on illegal border crossings this year. Ice and Border Patrol Agents are doing a great job for our Country. MS-13 thugs being hit hard," Trump tweeted. The tweet came soon after the appearance of acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Tom Homan on Fox News, who noted the 45-year low on border crossings during an interview about the overall administration's immigration and border efforts, reported CNN.

In another tweet, the US President hailed a court ruling on Tuesday that allowed his border wall to proceed but seemed to acknowledge that no actual construction on any new border barriers could begin until Congress authorised funds.

"I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY!" Trump tweeted. The Trump administration was sued back in September as part of its effort to block any construction of the border wall, according to the media reports.

