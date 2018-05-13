Search

Donald Trump hails North Korea's pledge to dismantle nuclear test site

May 13, 2018, 23:38 IST | IANS

North Korea announced earlier on Saturday that it will hold a ceremony for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25, taking a step forward towards the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, reports Xinhua

US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Pyongyang's announcement to dismantle its nuclear test site, saying it was "a very smart and gracious gesture."

North Korea announced earlier on Saturday that it will hold a ceremony for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25, taking a step forward towards the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, reports Xinhua.

Pyongyang said that it will detonate explosives in all tunnels of the testing ground, completely block entrances, remove all observation facilities, research institutes and structures of guard units at the test facility.

In parallel with the dismantlement of the nuclear test ground, guards and researchers will be withdrawn and the surrounding area of the testing ground be completely closed.

Referring to the move, Trump tweeted that North Korea planned dismantling was "ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th."

"Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture!" he wrote.

Trump is scheduled to meet the North Korea top leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

