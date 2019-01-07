Donald Trump: Have 'lot of great things' to say in SOTU address

international

Trump told reporters at the White House: "I will be making the State of the Union on January 29th. I look forward to it. I look forward to speaking, really, before the world. We have a lot of great things to say"

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said he looks forward to speaking to the world in his annual State of the Union address later this month in which he has "a lot of great things" to say. Newly-sworn-in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week invited President Trump to deliver the customary State of the Union (SOTU) address before a joint session of Congress on January 29.

This would be Trump's first SOTU address wherein the Democrats would be in majority in the House of Representatives. "Our country is doing better than any country in the world, right now. Our military is almost completely rebuilt. When I took it over, it was a mess. It was depleted. Our trade deals are going great. "We have a deal with Mexico, Canada, South Korea. We're negotiating with Europe, the European Union. We're negotiating with China, which is, by far, the biggest of them all.

We're doing very, very well," the president said in response to a question. According to the US Constitution, the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient". Trump's 2018 SOTU address was watched by more than 45 million people worldwide.

