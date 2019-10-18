Donald Trump hits a new low by insulting Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Syria debate

Trump tweeted this photo showing Pelosi pointing at him with description, reading 'Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!'. Pelosi made it her cover photo on Twitter

Washington: American domestic politics has experienced a new low with President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi engaging in an unprecedented war of words on the issue of pull out of US forces from Syria, a move that paved the way for Turkey to launch cross-border military operations against US-ally Kurdish forces.

The war of words on Wednesday between the two leaders started after the White House had invited the leadership and top committee members of both Democrats and Republicans, and the Congress to brief them about their policy on Syria.



Donald Trump

After the meeting, the two leaders accused each other of a serious meltdown. Hours later Trump fired back on Twitter describing the 79-year-old veteran Democratic Party politician as a "sick person".

"Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her 'upstairs' or she just plain doesn't like our great Country," Trump tweeted. "She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!" Trump said. "The Do-Nothing Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room," he said in another tweet.

Trump even tweeted a picture from the meeting room along with caption: "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown". Pelosi, soon made it a cover page picture on her Twitter profile. Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters that Trump insulted Pelosi by calling her a "third-rate politician". The Democrats said they had walked out of the meeting because of the insults against Pelosi.

"What's really sad about it is I pray for the president all the time and I tell him that--I pray for his safety and that of his family. I think now we have to pray for his health," Pelosi told reporters.

"This was a very serious meltdown on the part of the President. I was expressing my appreciation for what our troops have done in Syria and by all accounts from the generals they have just really done the job very well; that he's now pulling out," Pelosi said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates