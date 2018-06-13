Donald Trump hits back at Robert De Niro

Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to Robert De Niro's remark on the stage of the Tony Awards ceremony in New York.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump hit back at Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, calling him a very low IQ individual after the Oscar-winning star attacked the US President at an awards ceremony. Trump took to Twitter to respond to the Oscar-winning star's attack on the stage of the Tony Awards ceremony in New York.

"Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies", Donald Trump tweeted.

"I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.' I guess he doesn¿t realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!"

Meanwhile, a statement made by Rober De Niro had earned him a standing ovation at the recently held 72nd edition of annual Tony Awards. The Raging Bull star had said, "I just want to say one thing - F**k Trump. It's no longer down with Trump. It's f**k Trump" while pumping his fist in the air.

