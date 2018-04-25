Donald Trump: I would love to get out of Syria

Less than two weeks after launching airstrikes on Syria, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he "would love to get out," but wanted to do so only once after "having accomplished what we have to accomplish."



Donald Trump

Less than two weeks after launching airstrikes on Syria, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he "would love to get out," but wanted to do so only once after "having accomplished what we have to accomplish." Trump's comments came in the context of the US troops, who are currently in Syria.

At a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the White House, Trump said, "As far as Syria is concerned, I would love to get out. I would love to bring our incredible warriors back home. They have done a great job. We'll see what happens. But we're going to be coming home relatively soon. We finished at least almost our work with respect to ISIS in Syria, ISIS in Iraq," CNN reported.

"And we have done a job that nobody has been able to do. But with that being said, I do want to come home, but I want to come home also with having accomplished what we have to accomplish," he added. Macron also pressed for an international consensus for achieving peace in the war-torn country and said, "Together, in the long run, we can find a solution to the Syrian situation."

Lauding France and Britain on the coalition strikes on chemical weapon targets in the war-torn country, the US President asserted that "it established a strong deterrent to their future use," CBS News reported. On April 7, an unconfirmed chemical strike was carried out in Syria's Douma, a rebel-controlled town in Eastern Ghouta, claiming the lives of over 70 civilians, including children.

The White Helmets, a voluntary aide group, pinned the blame for the assault, which claimed more than 70 civilian lives, on the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime. However, the regime has rejected the claim, calling it a "fabrication" by Jaish al-Islam, the Islamist group controlling the area. Russia, which has backed Assad throughout the seven-year-long civil war, rejected the claim too.

The US President was left infuriated by the attacks and blamed Assad for the chemical attack in Douma. In response, airstrikes were launched by the US, the United Kingdom and France, on targets in Syria's capital Damascus on April 14.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates