Donald Trump: Impeach me and the US economy will collapse

international

US president responds to speculation he might be impeached for alleged election finance violations

Donald Trump .Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump said in an interview aired yesterday that the US economy would collapse if he were impeached. "I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see — you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse," Trump told the program Fox and Friends.

Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking US campaign finance laws. "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," Trump said. He has insisted he did nothing wrong after his longtime attorney implicated him in illicit hush payments made before the 2016 election, as experts warned the legal maelstrom swirling around the Trump could threaten his presidency.

US-China trade war hits $100bn in goods

US and China have escalated their trade war by imposing 25% tariffs on $16bn worth of imports on both sides, bringing the amount to a combined $100bn.

New book focuses on women in Trump's life

Author Nina Burleigh has a book coming out on Donald Trump and the women in his life, titled "Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump's Women".

Trump months away from impeachment

Donald Trump could be months away from facing impeachment due to Michael Cohen's guilty plea, a former adviser to the US president's campaign warned. "This is all they [Democrats] need for impeachment," Michael Caputo was quoted by CNN as saying.

'Mueller operating like a submarine'

A lawyer representing Micheal Cohen described special counsel Robert Mueller as a "great man" who was "operating silently like a submarine." But, Lanny Davis said he could not tell whether his client and Mueller met amid the ongoing Russian probe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever