Donald Trump is seeking 2nd term to help himself, wealthy friends: Barack Obama

US President Donald Trump is seeking a second term to help himself and his wealthy friends, Barack Obama has alleged, as he tore into his successor for not having a plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and walking out of an interview.

Seeking support for former vice president Joe Biden, who is the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, Obama at a drive-in car rally in the battle ground State of Florida on Saturday urged Americans not to give a second term to Trump.

Claiming that Trump has no empathy and no concern for average Americans, Obama said Trump was seeking a second term only "to help himself" and his wealthy friends. On the other hand, Biden and Harris are going to be in the fight, not for themselves, "but for you and us", he said.

"They're not going to surround themselves with hacks and lobbyists. They're going to surround themselves with people who care about you." They actually care about Americans, even the ones who aren't voting for them," Obama said at an election rally in Miami, Florida.

