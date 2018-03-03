Donald Trump isolated after Hope Hicks' departure

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump's longest serving and closest political aides, is resigning as White House communications director just months after taking the role



Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump's longest serving and closest political aides, is resigning as White House communications director just months after taking the role.

The announcement came a day after Hicks testified for eight hours before a congressional committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election. During the appearance Hicks said she had occasionally told "white lies" on behalf of Trump, according to reports that prompted an uproar in the Washington media.

Word of her departure also coincided with growing pressure on another key member of the president's inner circle: his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Kushner's role has come into question following the reported downgrading last week of his temporary security clearance.

