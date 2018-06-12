Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un in Singapore for 'historic' summit

Bringing the Korean War to a formal end 65 years after hostilities ceased will also be on the table at the first-ever meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting president of its "imperialist enemy".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday for an unprecedented summit, with Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal at the top of the agenda and the US president calling it a "one-time shot" at peace.

Iran 'highly sceptical'

Tehran: Iran said Monday that it remains dubious about the prospects for talks between the United States and North Korea, and warned Pyongyang to be highly vigilant about Washington's promises.

