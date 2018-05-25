Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit called off
The US president cites the 'tremendous anger and open hostility' in a recent North Korean statement
North Korea carried out the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists yesterday. Pic/AP
US President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even after North Korea followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at its nuclear test site.
Referring to a scheduled June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore, Trump said in a letter to the North Korean leader: "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it would be inappropriate, at this time, to have this long- planned meeting."
Trump called it "a missed opportunity" and said someday he still hoped to meet Kim. The White House shared a copy of the letter from Trump on Twitter. Earlier, North Korea had repeated a threat to pull out of the summit and warned it was prepared for a nuclear showdown with US if necessary. Trump's announcement came just hours after North Korea said it had dismantled tunnels at its only nuclear test site in a move witnessed by foreign reporters.
NK slams 'ignorant and stupid' Pence
North Korea called US Vice-President Mike Pence "ignorant and stupid" for his warnings over a planned summit with Donald Trump. "We will neither beg the US for dialogue nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us," vice-minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui said.
