Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un to meet on Sentosa island

A part of the island surrounding the Capella hotel has been marked a special security zone on the days around the June 12 summit. Pic/AFP

The much-vaunted summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un will take place on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa, the White House said Tuesday.

"The venue for the Singapore summit between POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. The June 12 meeting will be the first between sitting leaders of each country and will focus on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Sentosa is home to palm-fringed beaches, casinos, tourist sites and some of the best golf courses in Asia. It also houses the luxurious Capella Hotel, which can be more easily secured.

Sources said that American diplomats had picked the island resort, which is connected to the Singapore main island by a single causeway that can be easily closed off to traffic. It is also home to some of the city-state's richest residents with waterfront villas costing up to $29 million.