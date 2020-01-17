Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on in Ukraine

Washington: US President Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with an alleged campaign to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate political rival Joe Biden, an indicted member in his inner circle told US media. Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told MSNBC on Wednesday that “President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the President.”

On Tuesday, Democrats released newly acquired files that showed Giuliani working with Parnas early last year to pressure Kyiv to investigate Biden. They also showed the two, working with Ukrainian officials, trying to force out the US ambassador to the country, Marie Yovanovitch, who was eventually removed by Trump. Parnas, a Soviet-born American, was arrested on charges of campaign finance violations in October as he attempted to flee the country, and was ordered to turn over key documents to House investigators.

Representative Adam Schiff, who had led the investigation and who will now lead the prosecution against Trump, said previously that Parnas ‘reportedly worked with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine for dirt on Trump’s opponents.’

The president has denied all wrongdoing and sought to distance himself from Parnas when he was arrested in October — along with his business partner.

US House sends impeachment articles to Senate

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution and submitted the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate for a historic trial to remove him from office. The House, controlled by the Democratic Party on Wednesday [US time] voted to send the articles for Trump’s alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever